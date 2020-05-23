In The Long Run series 3 start date confirmed as Sky comedy returns

Sky comedy In The Long Run has been confirmed for a third series.

The hit show will make a welcome return to Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.

All episodes of the third instalment will be available to watch from 22 July.

Transporting us back to 1980s East London – the decade of shell-suits and turtlenecks - creator and executive producer Idris Elba is back on our screens as Walter Easmon.

He's joined by wife Agnes (Madeline Appiah), younger brother Valentine (Jimmy Akingbola) and making her debut this series, Walter’s mum (Ellen Thomas). Bill Bailey returns as Bagpipes with wife Kirsty (Kellie Shirley), work colleague Rajesh (Neil D’Souza) and Kobna (Sammy Kamara) back on the decks.

Idris Elba said: “Nothing beats a funny story from someone who was there! I can’t wait for viewers to see series three.”

Teasing the third outing of the semi-autobiographical comedy, loosely based on Idris’ own childhood, Sky said: "[Series 3] sees the welcome arrival of Walter’s mum from Sierra Leone with Walter desperate to impress. Bagpipes has a near death experience that makes him question the meaning of life.

"Valentine finally finds love and Kirsty sets up her own catering business all while Agnes gets suspicious as some developers start taking an interest in the Eastbridge Estate, threatening the very existence of the community."

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, commented: “Our chests are puffed out with pride for the return of Idris Elba’s award-winning ‘In The Long Run’. Chapter 3 has more LoLs than ever and as we’ve come to expect, is shot through with family, community and togetherness.”

Series 1, 2 and the Christmas Special of In The Long Run are available now to watch on Sky and NOW TV.

