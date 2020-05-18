Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh episodes, spoilers and how to watch online

Harry Redknapp is back with another special series on ITV - here's all you need to know.

In this sequel to the award winning Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, Harry Redknapp is taking his team of old England Legends on a European Tour.

Joining Harry again as Assistant Manager is Liverpool Legend John Barnes, and the team is a who's who of England Internationals including: David Seaman, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Rob Lee, Ray Parlour, Lee Sharpe, Mark Chamberlain, Mark Wright, Razor Ruddock, and new addition, Aston Villa’s Lee Hendrie.

Harry’s team have been challenged to a rematch against the German Legends Team – but this time, it's on their home soil. Harry and John decide to make a tour of it – what could possibly go wrong?

Watch Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh on TV and online

Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh starts on TV on Monday, May 18 at 9PM and airs nightly for three episodes until Wednesday, May 20.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+.

Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh episodes and spoilers

Harry's Heroes: Euro Having A Laugh will run for three episodes.

Episode 1 - May 18

The tour kicks off in France. John is in charge of the itinerary and he’s booked the team into a self-catering hotel in the quiet medieval town of Provins. Harry wants the lads to be on a detox and cook their own healthy food, but they don’t even get through the first night without hitting the beers and ending up at the curry House. Harry’s not happy.

Episode 2 - May 19

The second leg of the Tour takes the Boys to Italy, where they’re holing up at a traditional Palazzo in Florence. Assistant Manager John Barnes thinks the Lads need a bit of culture so sends them off sightseeing to take in The Ponte Vecchio and Michaelangelo’s David. It’s not quite their cup of tea so it’s not long before some of the boys find a Bar and Harry finds an ice cream.

Episode 3 - May 20

It’s the final leg of the Tour in Germany. And there’s only a few days for Harry and John to get the team ready to take on our arch rivals in their own back yard.

After checking into their Hotel in the Bavarian Alps, Harry receives the German Team Sheet – and it’s not a pretty read. This year’s team has got over 500 caps and they’ve brought in a Secret Weapon in the form of Thomas Hassler.

With over 100 caps of his own, Hassler featured in the winning German squads of the World Cup in 1990 and the Euros in 1996. Harry’s team are going to have to step up their game big time!

