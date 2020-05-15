Brendan Cole speaks out after Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins exit

Brendan Cole has spoken about his time on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Dancer Brendan was one of twelve contestants on this year's special series but departed in the latest episode.

Speaking about first signing up for the show, Brendan said: "This series is right up my street. When I was approached, I was quite chuffed to be asked. I like to do anything adrenalin-fuelled that challenges you, that pushes you out of your comfort zone.

"I think people don’t know me as that person, they only know me as a dancer. So when the offer came through, I jumped at it."

Brendan admitted he was "devastated" after being culled by Ant.

He confessed: "It took me a good amount of time to get over. A lot of people walked because they couldn’t take it but I wasn’t even close to that stage so for them to ask for my number and cull me was tough.

"It wasn’t easy to take but that’s showbiz! I still achieved a lot within the week, so I’m proud of myself for that!"

Reflecting on his highs and lows throughout the show, Brendan said: "I think running down the rock face was pretty cool and probably my favourite. The DS show us how it’s done and watching them run down this rock face, dressed all in black, they looked really cool and came down so fast.

"I think my least favourite challenge was murder ball. I think that is probably one of the worst things I have ever done in my life.

"I like a challenge, I loved the competitive element of it but once fatigue sets in and mixes with the conditions we were under, it was horrific.

"When you are trying to rip a tyre off someone else, you exert a lot of energy. If you were going into that fighting fight that’s one thing, but we were absolutely zapped of energy. So having to continue under those conditions was tough."

Brendan concluded of his time on the series: "I wouldn’t say it’s life changing because I’ve done enough of these types of shows where you kind of understand what’s going on at every point.

"But it was an incredible experience and I have made some good friends out of it."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Monday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can catch up on past episodes via the All4 player here.