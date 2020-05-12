Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? sees £1,000,000 question asked

Jeremy Clarkson asks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's £1,000,000 question in tonight's latest episode (May 11).

A brand new series of the most famous quiz in the world airs every night at 9PM this week (May 10 - 15) on ITV.

Hosted once again by Jeremy Clarkson. Contestants vie to win the chance of answering 15 questions correctly to win £1,000,000. Four lifelines - Phone a Friend, 50:50, Ask the Audience and Ask the Host - can help them on their way.

The six part series is back with a bang this evening as viewers will see Jeremy Clarkson ask the £1,000,000 question.

To date, there has been five £1 million winners since Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? burst onto TV screens - could we get another tonight?

53-year-old retired doctor Andrew Townsley gets all the way to the end of the 15 questions still with one lifeline remaining.

Host Jeremy tells him: "This is it, the £1 million question. You’d be the sixth person ever to do it in all the years this show has been on.

“There can’t be that many, I don’t know how many, who even got to half a million.”

Andrew replies: “This is what we are here for.”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returns tonight at 9pm on ITV, then nightly at 9pm all this week

Meanwhile, applications to appear on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in future episodes currently remain open.

The application process to apply to be a contestant on the show closes September 30. You can apply via this link itv.com/beontv.

They added: "Do you think you've got what it takes to be the Fastest Finger? Can you cope with the pressure of sitting in the Hot Seat? Have you got the brainpower to make it all the way to the One Million Pound Question?

"If you would like the chance to win £1million on the world's most famous quiz show, then we want to hear from you!"