Sky is making top TV shows available to rewatch from Game of Thrones to Sex and the City

Sky customers will be able to binge top TV box sets as part of a new ‘ReWatch’ campaign.

With people spending more time at home, Sky TV is making popular and iconic box sets such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Parks & Recreation and Intelligence available to all Sky TV customers to re-watch.

Sky say: "‘ReWatch’ is designed to help ease boredom and offer some escapism while the country is still in lockdown. With a wide variety of content available, customers can enjoy the very best of what Sky has to offer, without making a single change to their subscription, with over 100 boxsets and 2000 hours of content available."

Starting with every Game of Thrones episode ever – just in time for this bank holiday weekend – the brilliant and binge-worthy box sets will become available throughout May and June, as well as exclusive and on-demand content from Sky History, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries once these channels launch later this month.

The shows will be available on Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Go to all Sky customers with a basic TV subscription.

The box sets which are available now include:

30 Rock

Entourage

Girls

Park and Recreation

The Mindy Project

Sex and the City

Chernobyl

Delicious

Riviera

Britannia

A Discovery of Witches

Temple

Catherine the Great

Brassic 2

In The Long Run

Intelligence

Breeders

Hitmen

Code 404

Avenue 5

﻿﻿﻿Available from 8th May: ﻿All episodes of Game of Thrones

Available from 18th May, will be:

Big Little Lies

Sopranos

The Wire

Boardwalk Empire

The Affair

Billions