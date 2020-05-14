Glow Up 2020 contestants: Meet the MUAs on the cast for series 2

BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is back for series 2 - meet the contestants here.

Hosted again by Stacey Dooley, Glow Up season 2 will debut on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 14 May.

Advertisements

Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are back on the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.

Meet the cast of Glow Up series 2 below...

Glow Up 2020 contestants

Shanice

Shanice

Instagram username: @shanicemua_

Shanice says: "I am literally fitting make-up looks around washing bottles and changing nappies. But in this competition, I'm not Mum, I'm Shanice the make-up artist."

Jake Oakley

Jake Oakley

Instagram username: @theonlyjakeoakley

Jake says: "I've got a little mantra. I like to get myself to the mirror real quick and I say, 'You're talented and your brain is big.'"

Ashley H Mac

Ashley Mac

Instagram username: @ashleyhmac

Ashley says: "My dream job is to be part of a team, working on a big TV show or movie and to see my name come up in the credits."

Advertisements

Eve Jenkins

Eve Jenkins

Instagram username: @evejenkinsmua

Eve says: "When I was 14, I got my first job in a salon, and I've been there ever since. I do make-up all day, and then I come home, and I do make-up all night!"

James Mac Inerney

James Mac Inerney

Instagram username: @jmac_mua

James says: "I was always an artistic kid but growing up as a closeted gay, country boy, I had to act and be a certain way. I've come a long way."

Ophelia

Ophelia

Instagram username: @necropheliac

Ophelia says: "Entering this competition hopefully will prove to my parents that I can be a professional make-up artist… and that they were wrong!"

Keziah Joy Saunders

Keziah Joy Saunders

Instagram username: @artbeautychaos

Keziah says: "I'm very much go bold or go home, there's no other way."

Advertisements

Brandon Gaunt

Brandon Gaunt

Instagram username: @beautybybrandong

Brandon says: "Make-up has always made me feel empowered. I couldn't picture myself doing anything else but make-up."

Hannah Cunningham

Hannah Cunningham

Instagram username: @__empty_alien

Hannah says: "This is an enormous opportunity to go from Computer Hannah to actually Creative Hannah. I want to do the thing that I love doing in my spare time, full time."

Berny

Berny

Instagram username: @bernyferr

Berny says: "I want to be a make-up artist who's also the creative director. It's about time the make-up artist has more of a say."

Advertisements

Glow Up's second series will air online via BBC Three.

The BBC has announced that the first episode will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 14 May.