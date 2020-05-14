Glow Up 2020 contestants: Meet the MUAs on the cast for series 2

BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star is back for series 2 - meet the contestants here.
Hosted again by Stacey Dooley, Glow Up season 2 will debut on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 14 May.
Industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are back on the judging panel, ready to choose who glows and who goes, as they whittle down the Make-Up Artists (MUAs) one by one before crowning this year’s Glow Up star.
Meet the cast of Glow Up series 2 below...
Glow Up 2020 contestants
Shanice
Instagram username: @shanicemua_
Shanice says: "I am literally fitting make-up looks around washing bottles and changing nappies. But in this competition, I'm not Mum, I'm Shanice the make-up artist."
Jake Oakley
Instagram username: @theonlyjakeoakley
Jake says: "I've got a little mantra. I like to get myself to the mirror real quick and I say, 'You're talented and your brain is big.'"
Ashley H Mac
Instagram username: @ashleyhmac
Ashley says: "My dream job is to be part of a team, working on a big TV show or movie and to see my name come up in the credits."
Eve Jenkins
Instagram username: @evejenkinsmua
Eve says: "When I was 14, I got my first job in a salon, and I've been there ever since. I do make-up all day, and then I come home, and I do make-up all night!"
James Mac Inerney
Instagram username: @jmac_mua
James says: "I was always an artistic kid but growing up as a closeted gay, country boy, I had to act and be a certain way. I've come a long way."
Ophelia
Instagram username: @necropheliac
Ophelia says: "Entering this competition hopefully will prove to my parents that I can be a professional make-up artist… and that they were wrong!"
Keziah Joy Saunders
Instagram username: @artbeautychaos
Keziah says: "I'm very much go bold or go home, there's no other way."
Brandon Gaunt
Instagram username: @beautybybrandong
Brandon says: "Make-up has always made me feel empowered. I couldn't picture myself doing anything else but make-up."
Hannah Cunningham
Instagram username: @__empty_alien
Hannah says: "This is an enormous opportunity to go from Computer Hannah to actually Creative Hannah. I want to do the thing that I love doing in my spare time, full time."
Berny
Instagram username: @bernyferr
Berny says: "I want to be a make-up artist who's also the creative director. It's about time the make-up artist has more of a say."
Glow Up's second series will air online via BBC Three.
The BBC has announced that the first episode will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Thursday 14 May.