Police: Hour of Duty: New Channel 5 doc is a police show like no other

Police: Hour of Duty arrives on Channel 5 tonight (Monday, May 4) at 9PM.

Described as an "insightful look at the workings of a busy police force", the new series follows an hour at a Derbyshire police station in real-time.

A police show like no other, each hectic episode captures the incidents Derbyshire police force must tackle in just one sixty-minute period – from 9 to 10pm.

With cameras embedded across the force, every episode delivers an access-all-areas deep-dive inside a force that never stands still. Every night sees officers coping with a wide range of cases, from missing children to drug house stake-outs, revealing how they must fight crime against the clock.

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...

Police: Hour of Duty begins 9pm, TONIGHT (4th May) on Channel 5 and continues Monday nights.

In the first episode at 9PM it’s a busy night in Comms HQ as 999 requests flood in. On the line is a woman claiming to have swallowed over 40 pills who desperately needs help. At the same time, officers in the Proactive Unit are following up on a raid earlier in the day when they arrested three people thought to be part of a ‘county lines’ drug-dealing operation. With the suspects in custody, can they persuade the Crown Prosecution Service that they have enough evidence to secure a charge?

In another part of the force, it’s 9:15pm and a team is preparing to go undercover to disrupt a prostitution ring while 30 minutes later a car has ploughed into someone’s garden and the driver has fled the scene. Was this just an accident or was the driver drunk?

Back in Comms HQ, it’s 9:20pm and another 999 call comes in from a distressed mother whose daughter has attacked her and officers race to the scene. With violent domestic incidents on the rise, the police are tackling hundreds every week facing often tragic circumstances. For this mother, it is a call she never wanted to make.

Filled with suspense and tension, this episode of Police: Hour of Duty delivers a new and unique perspective on the challenges faced every day by the police.