ITV is set to air a new show to help dog owners during isolation.

How To Keep Your Dog Happy At Home will air Tuesday at 8.30PM on ITV.

A teaser of the show reveals: "British dogs can’t believe their luck right now – the whole family is at home and it’s time to play. But you’re only allowed out for one walk a day, you can’t head to the countryside for a long romp and lots of parks are instigating a dogs on a lead rule.

"So as ten million UK dogs start to get a bit bored, this series is packed full of inspirational stories of how to bond with your dog and tips on how to keep them entertained, happy and healthy at home to get you and your dog through lockdown together. This is the show for everyone who must “Sit! Stay!” at home with man’s best friend."

The first episode looks at the challenge of keeping your dog fit with Ben Fogle exploring dog yoga with his labrador Storm.

Filmed before the current restrictions, you'll be able to see how Ben and Storm got on when they tried the exercise class together.

Plus Gaby Logan and her family discover their boxer’s hidden talent – jumping – to keep him fit in their garden.

Also in the opening episode, we meet Jet, the rescue Border Collie, whose owner has taught her tricks to burn off energy.

Utilising previously shown footage, interspersed with videos sent in from owners, the series brings together dog lovers from across Britain to share tips on how to make the most of this time and keep canines, fit, stimulated and happy.

Narrated by Martin Clunes, the series will run for four episodes.