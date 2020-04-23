All episodes of Scrubs will soon be available to watch online for free in the UK.

Channel 4 has announced that all nine episodes of the hit US sitcom will be streaming via its All 4 player.

Every single one of the 182 episodes will be available to watch online from May 1, 2020.

The show follows the life of intern John 'JD' Dorian (Zach Braff) as he starts his medical career at Sacred Heart Hospital, which is bursting with eccentric staff and patients. His experiences and encounters with the people around him teach him about the profession, friendship and life.

Further cast include Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, John Dorian’s on-off partner; Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, JD’s best friend and surgeon; Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa, the hospital’s head nurse; John C. McGinley as Perry Cox, JD’s (in his own head) mentor; and Ken Jenkins as Bob Kelso, Sacred Heart’s chief of medicine.

Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisitions said: “It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4.

"It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months!”

Scrubs last aired in 2010 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021.

