The First Team: Cast confirmed for new BBC Two series

The First Team is the new BBC Two comedy from the writers behind The Inbetweeners.

The new six-part series will start on BBC Two in May.

It's been written by the award-winning duo Iain Morris and Damon Beesley in their first project together since the massive success of The Inbetweeners series and films.

The First Team cast

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (The Feed, The Children Act), Jack McMullen (The Souvenir, Ford v Ferrari), Jake Short (SuperCool, This Is the Year), Theo Barklem Biggs (Sliced, White Gold), Chris Geere (You’re The Worst, Modern Family) and six-time Emmy nominee Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman ) will lead the cast.

The First Team follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players (Ali-Yebuah, McMullen and Short) as they find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare (Paulo Sassenelli), the team’s eccentric American Chairman (Will Arnett), resident hard-man Petey Brooks (Theo Barklem Biggs) and ineffectual coach Chris Booth (Chris Geere).

The cast also features Tamla Kari (The Inbetweeners, The Musketeers), Vadhir Derbez (How To Be A Latin Lover), Phil Wang (8 Out Of 10 Cats, Taskmaster), Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Show, Mount Pleasant) and Yetunde Oduwole (Enterprice).

Writers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley said: “We're so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we've worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously.”

Gregor Sharp, BBC Commissioning Editor, added: “Iain and Damon have created a series about a group of ordinary young men in an extraordinary world. It’s completely authentic, full of observation and insight, as well as their trademark gift for comic set piece and they’ve assembled an amazing team to bring it to life. We can’t wait to see the results.”

Jonathan Blyth, BBC Studios Director of Comedy, commented: “Iain, Damon and Tom have pulled together a fantastic international cast that I think audiences around the world will love! This is such an exciting collaboration for us, and I look forward to seeing the cast dazzle on screen.”