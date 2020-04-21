My Family, The Kumars, Doctor Foster, Dracula and more coming to BBC iPlayer

The BBC has announced a raft of new box sets coming back to the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC is bringing a number of its hit series back to stream for free online (for UK licence fee payers).

These include box sets of Dracula and Taboo which are available on iPlayer today. The full list of new shows and their release dates are:

Dracula - 21 April

Taboo - 21 April

Tourist Trap - 21 April

Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience - 21 April

My Family - 24 April

Doctor Foster - 12 June

The Kumars at No. 42 - 13th June

Strike - 18 June

Also coming to iPlayer as part of Culture in Quarantine are a selection of extraordinary productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Going live from 23 April, these include some of the bard’s best-known plays, including Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Othello and The Merchant of Venice, and feature stars like Christopher Ecclestone and Paapa Essiedu.

Also now streaming are both series of The A Word, David Walliams children’s shows Billionaire Boy, The Midnight Gang, and Grandpa’s Escape, plus a number of programmes in the Performance Live series, as part of Culture in Quarantine.

These new shows joined a number of high-profile box sets recently added, including Devs, Spooks, French and Saunders, The Missing, Baptiste, Wallander, The Honourable Woman and Waking the Dead.

It all comes as the BBC announced that Monday 23 March was iPlayer’s most popular day ever, with a record 20.4 million requests to stream programmes on the service, as the Prime Minister addressed the nation.

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and iPlayer, said: “In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained.

"It’s already the place to see brand new Killing Eve and we’re now adding even more choice, you’ll be able immerse yourself in hit drama series such as Dracula and Taboo or have a good laugh watching comedies like The Kumars at No.42 and My Family.”