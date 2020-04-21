ITV is reportedly working on a new version of Family Fortunes to be filmed from lockdown.

The hit game show made its debut in 1980 hosted by Bob Monkhouse and last aired in 2015, hosted by Vernon Kay.

Deadline says that producers are working with ITV on a new 'lockdown version' of the format.

The presenter - to be determined - would host the show remotely while both family teams would appear direct from their homes.

It comes as TV ratings soar with people staying at home amid the ongoing health crisis.

Shows including Channel 4's Gogglebox and BBC Two's Race Across The World have posted their best viewing figures to date.

However a number of other shows have been forced to postpone episodes due to the current restrictions.

Both the Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK live shows have been pushed back until later this year while new Little Mix talent show The Search has been delayed indefinitely.

Also currently without an air date is ITV's Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow which will see some of the nation's favourites "supersized and reinvigorated", bringing them up-to-date for 2020.

Lucky contestants can win either big money jackpots or top-of-the-range prizes in one of the five games - two of which Alan has already been involved in.

Top of the list is Play Your Cards Right, formerly fronted by the great Bruce Forsyth.

Also back is The Price Is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky and darts favourite Bullseye.

The series had been due to begin in April but a new start date has yet to be confirmed.