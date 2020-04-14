The Big Night In: BBC confirms hosts and celebs for its new telethon

The BBC has announced the presenting line up for its upcoming telethon.

The Big Night In will air live on BBC One on Thursday, April 23, celebrating the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience during the unprecedented global health crisis.

The star-studded show will feature musical acts, money can’t buy prizes, comedy sketches and lots more surprises on the night.

Hosting throughout the night will be Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

Celebrities already confirmed to be taking part on the night, from the safety of their homes, are Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow, with more to be announced.

The BBC’s biggest charitable partners, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, have come together and the aim of the evening is to celebrate and reward those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times.

Matt Baker said today: “At a time when in my generation, the UK has never felt more together we’re inviting everyone to share a Big Night In. As a board member of BBC Children in Need for many years the very purpose of what we do is to be there for those who need us the most at a time when they need us the most.

"Through the power of TV together with Comic Relief we’ll support, give thanks and acknowledge how we’re making the best of the situation we find ourselves in. It’s my honour to host The Big Night In.”

Zoe Ball added: “We are always so blown away by folks generosity each year supporting comic relief and children in need and now during these extraordinary times more than ever folk in our communities are in need of our love and support.

"So join us from the comfort of your sofas superheroes, for a night of daft joy, entertainment and inspiration & help us raise some much needed dosh for those projects helping our loved ones in our local communities.”

Lenny Henry said: “I’ve been part of the Comic Relief family for years, and at times like these it’s so important we all come together to support one another, which is why we’ve joined forces with BBC Children in Need for The Big Night In.

"We want to shine a light on the amazing things communities are doing and keep you entertained whilst you can't leave your homes. Both charities will be supporting a huge number of smaller charities and projects that will be protecting the most vulnerable people in society, so it’s going to be a brilliant night for a great cause.”

Davina McCall commented: “The Big Night In is an amazing way for us all to come together and show how much of an impact we can make on the lives of those who need our support.

"We all get to celebrate our friends, families and neighbours who are doing such incredible work in the community - join us from your living rooms, it’s going to be a really special evening!”

Paddy McGuinness added: “I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to show my appreciation. Thank you to all the amazing key workers out there and our fantastic NHS.”

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate, should they feel able to do so, to help support vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the crisis.

Funds raised on the night will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need.

The Big Night In will be on BBC One on Thursday 23 April, 7-10pm.