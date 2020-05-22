The Graham Norton Show will return tonight (Friday May 22) with its brand new look.

Graham Norton is back for Friday nights - not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories.

Advertisements

A new 'isolation series' will continue this evening at the later time of 10:45PM on BBC One.

“We can’t wait to be back on Friday nights bringing a little bit of lightness during this strange time," said Graham.

Joining Graham on his the virtual sofa this week are pop superstar Katy Perry and American Office star Steve Carell, promoting new Netflix series Space Force.

Also chatting to Graham will be Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson, starring in romantic comedy The High Note and comedian Alan Carr, talking about his Epic Gameshow series.

Plus, featuring a home musical performance from the one and only John Legend.

Elsewhere, the famous Red Chair has now been relocated to the comfort of the viewers' own living rooms.

Alongside The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You is also back tonight for another new virtual episode.

harlie Brooker will host with guests Dr Hannah Fry and Mark Steel joining regular team captains Ian Hislop & Paul Merton.

The series continues at 9PM on BBC One.