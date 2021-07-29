Relive the very first episode of The X Factor from 2004

Here's a major throwback to the very first episode of The X Factor.

The hit singing talent show first launched on ITV more than 15 years ago in 2004.

Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne were judges for the debut series.

Take a trip down memory lane with some of the most iconic moments from the first ever episode below...

The throwback clip follows news that The X Factor has been cancelled indefinitely after more than 17 years.

2020 was the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Simon Cowell said last year: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

But now it's been revealed that show is "unlikely" to ever be back.

An ITV spokesperson said: "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."

Simon will instead be focusing on his new show Walk The Line, which is set to debut on ITV this autumn.

The musical game show format will acts - soloists, duos, bands, or choirs - perform for viewers and a judging panel headed up by Simon as they compete for a life changing cash prize.