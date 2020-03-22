ITV to stop airing Lorraine and Loose Women live from Monday

Lorraine and Loose Women will stop airing live from Monday (March 23) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ITV has announced it will stop airing both daytime shows for the foreseeable future.

Good Morning Britain and This Morning will continue to air.

ITV said in a statement: "This decision has been made to minimise the number of staff travelling in and out of our studios and working together on shift at any one time.

"We're focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now.

"That’s why we have taken this tough decision to protect our GMB News programme in the morning and keep This Morning on air for as long as possible."

Good Morning Britain will now run until 10AM from 6AM, with Lorraine Kelly joining the presenting line up from 9AM.

GMB will then handover straight to the This Morning studio with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as usual running from 10AM until 12:30PM.

ITV will then run repeat episodes of Loose Women from 12.30PM to 1.30PM saying they hope to "give viewers something to smile about each day at lunchtime. "

ITV added: "We have been reducing our crew numbers over the last week and these changes will enable us to reduce them further and help us build further resilience with the aim of Daytime content continuing to air for as long as possible.

"Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved with our programmes is our priority and in this dynamically developing situation we will obviously continue to review these new arrangements on a day by day basis and follow at all times the latest PHE and WHO guidelines."

Other shows impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak include Saturday Night Takeaway, The Voice UK and the soaps.

Earlier today, Emmerdale and Coronation Street announced they would stop filming new episodes, following in the footsteps of EastEnders.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled and will return in 2021.