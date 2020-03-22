The Nest cast and spoilers from thrilling new BBC One drama

The Nest is the brand new drama now airing on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Described as an "emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want", the five-part series follows a wealthy couple and a teenage girl as they make a pact that will change all of their lives forever.

The series is written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning Nicole Taylor and stars Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle alongside newcomer Mirren Mack.

The Nest air date

The Nest starts on Sunday, March 22 at 9PM on BBC One.

The series will last for five episodes airing Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Nest cast

Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle play couple Dan and Emily with Mirren Mack as 18 year-old Kaya.

Also in the confirmed cast are Shirley Henderson (Stan And Ollie, Happy Valley), Katie Leung (Strangers, Chimerica), David Hayman (Hatton Garden, Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland, Acceptable Risk) and James Harkness (The Victim, Wild Rose).

Completing the ensemble cast are Bailey Patrick (London Kills, Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game Of Thrones, The Witch), Paul Brannigan (The Angels’ Share, Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (So Awkward, Game Of Thrones), Liz Ewing (Gentleman’s Relish, Taggart) and Christine Bottomley (End Of The F**king World, Back To Life).

What's The Nest all about?

The BBC tease of the new series: "How far would you go to have a baby? Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack star in this emotional thriller about love, trust and the true cost of buying whatever you want."

In the first episode, we meet Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) who are crazy about each other. They live in a huge house in the nicest part of Glasgow and want for nothing. But they’ve been trying to have a baby for years with no success.

When a chance encounter brings 18 year-old Kaya (Mack) crashing into Emily’s life, and it seems that just maybe, fate has brought them together.

From the other side of town, Kaya is determined to make a life for herself. Experiencing the luxurious interior of Emily’s Range Rover, she quickly starts to get a taste for how the other half live.

Back in her bare local authority flat, Kaya decides to change her future. She tracks down Emily and makes her an offer: she’ll be Dan and Emily’s surrogate, if they help set her life on track. She can change their lives, if they can change hers.

But with only one embryo left, can Dan and Emily trust a teenage girl they barely know with their last chance to have a family?