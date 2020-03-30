Masterchef 2020 returns this week with its knockout rounds.

Back with a bang for the new year, MasterChef, TV’s biggest cooking competition will see 60 contestants fight to be crowned the UK’s best amateur cook.

The new series runs for eight weeks led once again by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace..

Over the past five weeks a series of heats has seen the sixteen strongest cooks revealed who tonight start the next stage of the competition: it's knockout week.

Split into two groups of eight, over two episodes, the cooks are tasked with creating a dish that they would put on their own restaurant menu or feature in their own cookbook, to keep their place.

It’s a high stakes cook off - three go home and the remaining five survivors of each round go on to experience working in a professional kitchen for the first time. They will be cooking in a restaurant service delivering dishes to paying diners.

The first group will cook at Da Terra, in East London, which was awarded a Michelin star just eight months after opening, and the second at Wood in Manchester under the watchful gaze of MasterChef Champion 2015, Simon Wood.

Rounding off knockout week, the top 10 contestants from the two groups will come together for a gruelling cook-off, aiming to secure a place in the semi finals, and one cook’s journey ends.

Nine contestants will make it through to the semi-final week and be one step closer to being crowned MasterChef 2020 champion.

In the semi-finals, each team must cook a fine-dining course in the galley of HMS Diamond for over 100 of the ship’s company.

Then it’s back to the MasterChef kitchen for a cook-off centred around John and Gregg’s favourite ingredients.

MasterChef's knockout rounds air Monday March 30, Wednesday April 1 and Friday April 3 at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to watch and catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile you can watch select past series as well as international versions of the competition via Amazon Prime Video.