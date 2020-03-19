Stephen Mulhern will be back with a second series of In For A Penny later this month (March).

Star of stage and screen Stephen will once more be let loose in towns and cities across the UK challenging the Great British public to take part in a series of hilariously silly games.

Nowhere is safe as Stephen will pop up at a host of brand new locations all over the UK asking shoppers for a penny to take part - there is no contactless on this show.

The people of Great Britain beware, Stephen could be heading to your town with a host of new games including Diving Me Round The Bend, where contestants are tasked with perfectly parking in order to win a cash prize.

Plus, the world famous ‘stop watch game’ returns giving shoppers the chance to win £1,000.

Series 2 of In For A Penny will start at 8PM on Saturday night on ITV.

Stephen Mulhern said of the second series: “It’s humbling to know that people enjoyed watching the show as much as we enjoyed making it.

"We met some incredible people on the first series and I can’t wait to get back out on the streets of the UK meeting the great British public and challenging them to take part in some silly games.

"It’s the best job in the world.”

Ant & Dec, who co-created the format as part of Saturday Night Takeaway, commented: “Another series? You've got to be kidding! That’s brilliant news because that means when he's out on the street filming this, he isn’t bothering us.

"Pennies at the ready Great Britain.”

In For A Penny will air alongside Saturday Night Takeaway which currently airs at 7PM on ITV.

This weekend's episode will air without an audience while further episodes will be reduced to 60 minutes.

You can watch episodes in full on ITV Hub.