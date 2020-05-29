Who's on Have I Got News For You? 2020 continues tonight with these guests

Have I Got News For You concludes its new 2020 series tonight (Friday, May 29) on BBC One from 9PM.

Episode 9 (May 29) of the new series of Have I Got News For You will be hosted by Martin Clunes.

Advertisements

He guest presents the ninth and final episode of the 59th series with guests Janet Street-Porter and Fin Taylor joining regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Have I Got News For You, Series 59, returns to BBC One on Friday 29 May at 9PM.

The current series will film virtually and without an audience. A spokesperson for the show said: “Currently, [production company] Hat Trick is planning to go ahead & film HIGNFY without a studio audience, given the latest advice and guidelines.

"It’s important shows like Have I Got News For You continue entertaining audiences, even more so during this difficult time, and we know that a lot of our audience will want to hear what the show has to say about the current climate & how it’s being handled.”

See the current list of episodes from HIGNFY Series 59 below...

Have I Got News For You 2020 episodes - Series 59

Please note that information about future episodes are subject to change.

Episode 1 (April 3) Guest host Steph McGovern with guest panellists journalist Helen Lewis and comedian Miles Jupp.

Episode 2 (April 10) Guest host Stephen Mangan and panellists Zoe Lyons and the Rev Richard Coles.

Advertisements

Episode 3 (April 17) Victoria Coren Mitchell presents with guest panellists Deborah Meaden and Phil Wang.

Episode 4 (April 24) Alexander Armstrong takes charge as host joined by panellists Emma Barnett and Henning Wehn.

Episode 5 (May 1) Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan with guests Maisie Adam and James O'Brien.

Episode 6 (May 7) Presented by David Tennant with panellists Ayesha Hazarika and Chris McCausland.

Episode 7 (May 15) Guest host Jo Brand is joined by panellists Katy Balls and Ivo Graham,.

Episode 8 (May 22) Charlie Brooker will host with guests Dr Hannah Fry and Mark Steel.

Episode 9 (May 29) Team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop are joined by guest host Martin Clunes and panellists Janet Street-Porter and Fin Taylor.

Watch Have I Got News For You online

The new series will run weekly on Friday nights from April 3 across 9 weeks, with the extended repeats, Have I Got A Bit More News For You.

Advertisements

You can stream and watch episodes online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

PICTURE CREDIT: Ray Burmiston