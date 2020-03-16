Line Of Duty filming postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Filming on series 6 of Line Of Duty has been paused due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The hit police corruption drama from the makers of Bodyguard was due to premiere later this year.

However that may no longer be the case with filming postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming has also stopped on Peaky Blinders as TV production grinds to a halt due to the outbreak.

A spokesperson for BBC told The Guardian: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

Meanwhile other TV shows have made changes following advice from doctors.

Live shows Loose Women and The Jeremy Vine Show both aired without their usual studio audiences

Andrea McLean opened up today's episode (Monday, March 16) of Loose Women saying: "Hello, we're back! But before we carry on you might have noticed that things not only look but they sound very different.

"That's because our live studio audience is not here - we're on our own!

"It is a precautionary measure in light of coronavirus but rest assured, we are still here! And we're going to be bringing you some light relief this lunch time!"

A spokesperson for ITV said: "In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ITV has asked all producers to consider whether shows which normally have a live audience can be made without one.

"Decisions need to be made on a show by show basis, in consultation with commissioning teams [at ITV network] and taking into account the role of the audience in each show.

"Although we love to have an audience on Loose Women, we are following this guidance and adapting the show during this period so we don't have an audience on set. This will commence from Monday 16th March."