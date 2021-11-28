Apply for Race Across The World: Applications for series 3 in 2022 open now

Here's how to apply to take part in BBC Two's hit series Race Across The World.

Race Across The World sees pairs of contestants racing from a start line in one part of the world to the finish thousands of miles away - all without the use of air travel or any of the trappings of modern day life.

Leaving behind their smartphones, internet access and credit cards, they must navigate their way through the varied landscapes of countries at ground level, with only the cash equivalent of the airfare to their final destination.

After a forced pause due to the pandemic, a third season is now inviting applications.

Apply for Race Across the World

You must be at least 18-year-old to apply.

You can apply online via the BBC website here.

The BBC say: "For many, the desire to travel the world has never been greater. The urge to rebuild relationships and reconnect with loved ones has never felt more important and the longing to escape and learn have never been more present."

They add: "We are on the hunt for dynamic duos, looking for a big adventure. Maybe the restrictions of the pandemic have sparked your wanderlust? Do you feel the need to re-evaluate an important relationship or share this journey with someone special?

"They say that travel broadens the mind and you never return home the same. So, whatever your reason for signing up, apply today and your next big adventure could be starting sooner than you think."

The closing date for applications is midnight 3 January 2022.

In the mean time, the most recent second series of Race Across The World is available on BBC iPlayer here.

For 2020, Race Across The World saw the teams going from the top to bottom of Latin America - from Mexico City to the most southerly city in the world, Ushuaia in Argentina. Up for grabs is a cash prize of £20,000.

Alongside the regular BBC Two series, a Celebrity version of Race Across the World was announced prior to the pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the Celebrity version will go ahead and if so, when.