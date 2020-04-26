Apply for Race Across The World: Applications for series 3 in 2021 open now

Here's how to apply to take part in BBC Two's hit series Race Across The World.

Race Across The World sees pairs of contestants racing from a start line in one part of the world to the finish thousands of miles away - all without the use of air travel or any of the trappings of modern day life.

Leaving behind their smartphones, internet access and credit cards, they must navigate their way through the varied landscapes of countries at ground level, with only the cash equivalent of the airfare to their final destination.

As series 2 airs Sunday nights on BBC Two, a third season is now inviting applications.

Apply for Race Across the World

You must be at least 18-year-old to apply.

You can apply online via the BBC website here.

The BBC ask: "Did you watch Race Across the World and think to yourself, would I be able to do that?

"If you think you could travel smartly, haggle for the best deals, charm complete strangers and do it all faster than your rivals, then read on..

"BBC Two's hit show returns for another series and we are looking for our next set of dynamic duos ready to take on their biggest challenge."

The closing date for applications is midnight 31 May 2020.

In the mean time, series 2 of Race Across The World airs Sunday nights at 8PM on BBC Two.

For 2020, Race Across The World sees the teams going from the top to bottom of Latin America - from Mexico City to the most southerly city in the world, Ushuaia in Argentina. Up for grabs is a cash prize of £20,000.

Alongside the regular BBC Two series, a Celebrity version of Race Across the World has been announced to air on BBC One.

Celebrity Race Across The World will air over six episodes. An air date and line up has yet to be confirmed.