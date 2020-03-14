Ant and Dec were forced to apologise after a woman dropped the F-bomb live on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight.

This evening's episode saw two men put themselves forward for a special challenge at the Magic Mike Live! show in London.

They secretly appeared in a stripping dance number while their wives watched on unaware from the audience, filmed by secret cameras.

After the performance, Stephen Mulhern joined the men on stage and welcomed their wives to join them before revealing all.

But one of the partners reacted live on TV: "I don't know what the f**k is going on."

A shocked Stephen said: "That did go out, I do have to apologise."

Back in the studio, Ant and Dec also said sorry: "Apologies again to anyone offended by the language but what can we say, a group of hunky men performing for an excitable audience."

Elsewhere on this week's Takeaway, Joanna Lumley graced the stage as Star Guest Announcer and the Men in Brown continued on their intergalactic quest to find out which mystery celebrity has the squits.

Also tonight, the boys became two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo in a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas.

A realistic Panda enclosure was created at the Zoo as children along with their teachers visited the animals. Once the adults weren’t looking the Panda’s Howai and Wayai (Ant and Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes) started trying to persuade the kids to give them the Zoo keepers lunch.

Plus, Fleur East delivered a Place On The Plane to one lucky viewer’s front door live on the show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

You're be able to watch episodes live and catch up online in full via the ITV Hub.