Rita Ora, KSI, The Pussycat Dolls and more to perform on Sport Relief 2020

A host of music stars have been confirmed for performances on Sport Relief 2020 this Friday night.

The fundraising telethon returns on Friday, March 13 live on BBC One from 7PM.

As part of the night there will be performances from a host of musical megastars including Rita Ora, KSI, The Pussycat Dolls, Celeste and John Newman as well as the cast from top musicals Back to the Future and Dear Evan Hansen London.

Pop sensation Rita Ora will be performing her brand new single How To Be Lonely. The new single is written by fellow chart topper Lewis Capaldi and her Sport Relief performance will be a world exclusive of the track. No stranger to the charity, Rita helped Dermot O’Leary complete a 24 hour dancing challenge for Red Nose Day in 2015.

Global influencer KSI will be in the studio to perform his new single Wake Up Call in his first ever TV performance. The YouTuber made his musical debut in November 2019 when he released the hit single Down Like That.

Also live in the studio, The Pussycat Dolls will entertain audiences with their single React. The performance is one of only a handful since the Dolls officially announced their return to the music scene in 2019.

Meanwhile, winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2020, Celeste will treat audiences to her latest single Strange. Celeste has also received the Brits' Rising Star award and was named BBC Music Introducing's Artist of the Year in 2019.

Three time Brit Award nominee John Newman will also perform his brand new single Stand by Me during the big night of TV. The appearance follows John’s stint in the Radio 1 studio with Scott Mills and Chris Stark last year where he helped keep the laughs coming for the 24-hour LOL-a-thon challenge for Red Nose Day 2019.

Plus there will be two special musical theatre performances.

Fire up the DeLorean as the cast of the brand new musical Back to the Future are set to dazzle with a world exclusive medley from the show. The cast of Dear Evan Hansen will also come straight from Broadway to perform You Will Be Found to audiences in the studio and watching from home.

The music stars join Sport Relief hosts Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal during an evening filled with fun and fundraising.

Money raised by Sport Relief helps tackle issues such as mental health stigma, domestic abuse, homelessness and poverty, in the UK and around the world.

Sport Relief 2020, live from Salford, Friday 13 March, BBC One from 7PM.