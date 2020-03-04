Spitting Image to return in 2020 on BritBox UK streaming service

BritBox UK has announced that Spitting Image will return as its first original series.

BritBox is the new streaming service from ITV and the BBC.

Today it confirmed that a new series of the multi-BAFTA-winning, multi-Emmy-nominated Spitting Image, would premiere on the platform in 2020.

In an announcement BritBox teased: "With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn’t be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events."

Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin will all fall under the show’s legendary gaze in 2020.

A next generation of satirical writers and voice artists are currently being assembled to drive a new wave of ‘public service satire’. In keeping with the 80s and 90s, some scripts will be written and new puppets made close to delivery to ensure each week’s episode is as topical as possible.

Roger Law, Spitting Image co-creator and Executive Producer, said: “PUBLIC SERVICE SATIRE ANNOUNCEMENT. I've refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do?

"The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation. With scandalous scripts and A-List characters, it will be the people's programme!

"When Dominic Cummings finally gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job. We've always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do. We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry & Meghan, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian.

"We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp & Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg.

"The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done!”

Spitting Image ran for a total of 18 series between 1984 and 1996, and proved no one was safe from ridicule in puppet form. The show also had success in the Official Music Charts with 'The Chicken Song' (parodying 'Agadoo' by Black Lace), which had three weeks at number one in 1986.

Spitting Image will air exclusively on BritBox from Autumn 2020.

A second series has already been confirmed for 2021.