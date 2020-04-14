Our Girl 2020 cast and spoilers from series 4 of the BBC One drama

Our Girl returns to BBC One in 2020 with its fourth series - here's all you need to know.

Military drama Our Girl is currently airing with a new six-part series, written and created by Tony Grounds.

Our Girl started on Tuesday, March 24 at 9PM on BBC One with new episodes continuing weekly on Tuesdays. You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

Our Girl series 4 cast

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie Lane for the final time, announcing earlier this year she'd depart the show after the new series.

Alongside Michelle, back for series four are Rolan Bell as Kingy, Ben Batt as Blue, Mark Armstrong as Spanner, Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Sean Ward as Fingers and Sean Sagar as Monk and Dominic Jephcott makes a return as the new Brigadier.

Back home in Manchester, Angela Lonsdale and Sean Gilder return as Georgie’s parents, Joan Kempson as her Nan and Linzey Cocker as her sister, Marie.

Meanwhile, new cast members will include Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place, My Mad Fat Diary), Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown, Home Fires, Midwinter Of The Spirit), Kaine Zajaz (Informer, Raised By Wolves) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge).

Also joining the cast are Josh Bowman (Revenge, Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders, The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Syriana, Unforgotten).

Our Girl series 4 spoilers

In the fourt episode this week (Tuesday, April 14), 2 Section’s rescue mission has devastating consequences, leaving Georgie’s future in the army hanging in the balance.

It’s a frantic race against time to defeat the approaching Taliban and keep Fingers alive. There’s call for celebration when they arrive back at the hospital, but a situation occurs that night leaving Georgie and the section rocked. Georgie finds solace in supportive Dr Antonio and kind Prof.

Back in the UK, Georgie struggles to be her usual pillar of support for the family. She quietly crumbles, but vows to return to work, despite concerns from Kingy. She finds hope in the fact that Omar will now be brought to justice. But on return, Georgie learns that Omar is set to strike a bargain with the US -reduced punishment in exchange for intel.

Georgie cannot hide her anger, landing her in hot water with the brigadier. He insists she undergo a mental health evaluation, calling into question her future in the army.

Elsewhere, Monk struggles with his own grief, Mimi’s worried by the arrival of an old acquaintance, Cheese; and Sandy tries to be a leader for his mourning platoon.

All of the past series are currently available to purchase on DVD.