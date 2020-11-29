The trailer and release date from Doctor Who's upcoming festive special, Revolution of the Daleks, has been revealed.

The BBC has shared the trailer ahead of the special episode's premiere on New Year's Day, 1 January 2021.

Advertisements

With the fate of the Doctor seemingly hanging in the balance following the climactic ending to Series 12 earlier this year, Doctor Who will next return to screens for a special in the upcoming festive season in an episode entitled: “Revolution of the Daleks”.

Following the latest series, which was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, the one off special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks.

Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks cast

The current Doctor Who cast is led by the Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker with Tosin Cole playing Ryan, Bradley Walsh playing Graham and Mandip Gill playing Yaz.

They will be joined by John Barrowman for the festive special as he reprises his role of Captain Jack Harkness and Chris Noth who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson.

Advertisements

Star of the stage and screen Dame Harriet Walter will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the festive special alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett who has recently appeared in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

A teaser for the special reads: "The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) have to pick up their lives without her.

"But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?

Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks release date

Revolution of the Daleks will air on BBC One on New Year's Day, 1 January 2021.

Beyond the special, it was recently revealed Doctor Who's next series had finally started filming after being delayed due to the pandemic.

As a result of the delay, there will be fewer episodes in the series which is expected to start in date 2021.

Advertisements

For the time being, you can get series 12 of Doctor Who on DVD or Blu-Ray here or stream via BBC iPlayer here.

Pictures: BBC