Doctor Who Christmas special: First look at Revolution of the Daleks

A first look at Doctor Who's upcoming festive special, Revolution of the Daleks, has been revealed.

Two first look pictures have been unveiled by the BBC ahead of the special episode's premiere at the end of 2020.

With the fate of the Doctor seemingly hanging in the balance following the climactic ending to Series 12 earlier this year, Doctor Who will next return to screens for a special in the upcoming festive season in an episode entitled: “Revolution of the Daleks”.

Following the latest series, which was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, the one off special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did. But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!)."

He teased: "There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content added: "I can't wait for the Doctor to go into battle with the ultimate enemy in this year's Daleks festive special."

The current Doctor Who cast is led by the Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker with Tosin Cole playing Ryan, Bradley Walsh playing Graham and Mandip Gill playing Yaz.

All will be starring in the upcoming festive episode.

Beyond the special, it was recently claimed that Doctor Who's next series may be delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

Pictures: BBC