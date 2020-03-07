Watch Ella Henderson and Jax Jones perform on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ella Henderson and Jax Jones were the music stars of this weekend's (March 7) Saturday Night Takeaway.

The stars joined hosts Ant and Dec for a big musical performance tonight.

They opened the show with a spectacular performance of their new single This Is Real.

You can watch Jax Jones and Ella Henderson perform on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the video below...

Elsewhere on this week's Takeaway, Radio 1's Greg James was in the studio as Star Guest Announcer while the hosts faced a dance battle in an epic End Of The Show Show with Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions winners Twist & Pulse.

Plus, Stephen Mulhern returned for Ant vs Dec Goes Global, one lucky audience member played to Win The Ads and the Men In Brown continued on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.

As well as all that, Craig David faced I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear as he was forced to follow Ant & Dec's every instruction.

Craig was sent on the hunt for a new house sitter, grilling the prospective employees in a series of interviews.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

You can watch episodes live and catch up online in full via the ITV Hub.