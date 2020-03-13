Sport Relief 2020: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect from the telethon

Sport Relief 2020 is here and tonight sees the biennial telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here's ALL you need to know!

Tonight's Sport Relief schedule

The fun starts at 7pm on BBC One live from Salford.

Hosting Sport Relief 2020 throughout the night will be new faces Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal.

They join Sport Relief regulars Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness on presenting duties.

Prepare for a mammoth night of live comedy, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and more.

As well as tuning in via the TV, you can also watch Sport Relief online via the BBC iPlayer.

Highlights from Sport Relief 2020 include...

The Greatest Dancer for Sport Relief

A celebrity special of The Greatest Dancer will see two teams of celebrities will each learn and perform a routine for The Greatest Dancer Dance Captains – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall – who will have the final say on which team will be the winners.

Taking part are singer and theatre star Alexandra Burke, gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, singer Jay McGuinness, singer, theatre star Kimberley Walsh, singer Harry Judd, Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, social media sensation Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.

Line of Duty

DS Arnott, DI Fleming and Superintendent Hastings are back and only interested in one thing, catching bent coppers. In an exclusive ‘deleted’ scene from series five, all three can be seen interrogating DC Taylor, an accused corrupt copper (played by Jason Isaacs) who they suspect knows the identity of the real ‘H’.

Unfortunately for DC Taylor, his representation comes in the form of ineffective lawyer David Rickman (played by Lee Mack).

Killing Steves

Hit BBC drama Killing Eve undergoes a Sport Relief makeover. A mysterious blonde assassin is on a killing spree, and targeting victims all with the first name “Steve”. In this Sport Relief special famous Steve’s from across the UK including snooker legend Steve Davis, Coronation Street favourite Steve McDonald, sporting icon Steve Redgrave and presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern meet their comedic deaths, but who is Killing Steves?

Music performances

As part of the night there will be performances from a host of musical megastars including Rita Ora, KSI, The Pussycat Dolls, Celeste and John Newman as well as the cast from top musicals Back to the Future and Dear Evan Hansen London.

A Round with Rom

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan invites Sir Andy Murray to join him in their own unique version of golf’s Open Championship – but at a mini golf course! Unlike professional golf tournaments, the loser will be subjected to a personal forfeit.

A Question of Sport Relief

Sue Barker hosts a special A Question of Sport Relief with sports captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell taking on team Sport Relief; Paddy McGuinness, Chris Kamara, Mel Giedroyc and Tom Davis. The teams will battle it out to take home the victory, but not before they take part in the Celebrity Squares round and successfully guess a mystery guest.

Greatest Sport Relief Sketch of All Time

Celebrating the very best of Sport Relief over the years, in the lead up to and on the night a live poll will be running to allow viewers the to vote for their favourite Sport Relief sketch, with the winner being announced later in the night. Nominees are: Beckham in Peckham, Smithy (James Corden’s character from Gavin & Stacey) at SPOTY, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em and Luther.

QI

The popular comedy quiz show returns with a Sport Relief twist for this special one-off. Joining regulars Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies on the panel will be Tom Allen, Johnny Vegas, Phill Jupitus, Aisling Bea and John Barrowman. How obscure and interesting can our guests be when answering sport-related questions to secure the points?

The Heat Is On: Sport Relief

A line up of celebrities will take on a 100 mile 'desert triathlon' for Sport Relief in 2020. Over four days, they will take on a 100-mile triathlon across the Namib desert in Namibia to raise life-changing cash and tackle mental health stigma. You can watch the documentary online here.

Clash of the Channels 2020

The Celebrity Boat Race returns for 2020, and this time it’s bigger and better! Joining BBC and ITV this year are teams from Channel 4 and Sky. All will be looking to claim the title of the fastest channel on water. Under the wings of Olympic champions James Cracknell OBE and Helen Glover MBE, all four teams will once again battle it out on the challenging waters of Salford Quays.

Sport Relief schedule

BBC One, 7-10pm: Sport Relief 2020

BBC Two, 10-10.35pm: Sport Relief Does A Question of Sport

BBC One, 10.35pm-12.45am: Sport Relief 2020

BBC One, 12.45am-1.20am: Catchpoint for Sport Relief

For more information on Sport Relief and to donate, visit sportrelief.com.