Last Tango In Halifax 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Last Tango In Halifax is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

Last Tango In Halifax previously ran for three series and a two-episode Christmas special, last on screen in 2016.

Now it's back for a fifth series and from the cast to the start date, here's all about the show.

Last Tango In Halifax 2020 cast

Series leads Anne Reid (Celia), Derek Jacobi (Alan), Nicola Walker (Gillian) and Sarah Lancashire (Caroline) reunite with Timothy West (Ted), making his return to Last Tango In Halifax.

Also back on the cast are Ronni Ancona as Judith, Josh Bolt as Raff, Dean Smith as William, Louis Greatorex as Lawrence, Paul Copley as Harry, Katherine Rose Morley as Ellie, Felix Johnson as Angus, and Rachel Leskovac as PC Cheryl.

Caroline’s daughter Flora, now five years old, will be played by Issacah June Zaman Hatzer, with Calamity, now age seven, played by Tilly Kaye.

Meanwhile, joining the cast of Last Tango In Halifax for the new series are Lu Corfield (Sex Education, Clink), Anna Leong Brophy (Traces, EastEnders), Noorul Choudhury (Ackley Bridge), Liam McCheyne (The Bay, Coronation Street), television newcomer Catherine Campion, Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World, Shortland Street), Rick S Carr (Brassic, Ackley Bridge) and Buckso Dhillon-Woolley (Aladdin, Unforgotten).

Last Tango In Halifax air date

The new series will start on Sunday, February 23 at 9PM on BBC One.

There will be four episodes in the new series airing weekly on Sunday nights.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Last Tango In Halifax spoilers

In the opening episode, Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) are seven years into their marriage and, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t seeing eye to eye.

Celia is baffled when Alan applies for a job in a local supermarket and Alan can’t understand why they need an expensive new kitchen. At Far Slack Farm, Gillian (Nicola Walker) - already stretched with bank repayments - discovers a costly problem with her roof.

And Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) faces a fresh challenge in her new headship and recruits the help of colleague, Ruth (Lu Corfield).

A phone call from New Zealand gives Alan and Celia pause for thought, and tempers get frayed at Caroline and Gillian’s joint birthday celebration when money becomes the topic of conversation.

Meanwhile, Judith (Ronni Ancona) presents John (Tony Gardner) with an awkward proposition…

Last Tango In Halifax airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.