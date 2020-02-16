Keith Lemon's Through The Keyhole 'axed by ITV after six series'

Keith Lemon's Through The Keyhole has reportedly been axed by ITV.

Each episode saw Keith rummage around three mystery celebrity houses, unearthing clues for a celebrity panel to guess ‘who ‘abitates in a house like this.’

However after six series, the show will not be returning to TV.

A source told the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper: "Since last year's series, there have been discussions over the future of Through The Keyhole and now it's been decided to ditch it.

"The show lasted for a while - almost seven years. But ITV are keen to focus on other ideas. The Masked Singer has proved new formats can work."

It's the latest ITV entertainment series to be dropped in recent weeks.

It was revealed last week that there were no plans for any more series of Jason Manford's family game show What Would Your Kid Do?

Each show saw children filmed in a real world setting – they’ll think it’s just another day at school, unaware they'll go through a number of tasks that will explore everything from curiosity to lateral thinking, risk taking to rule breaking.

As the situations unfold, Jason observed alongside the parents as they try to correctly predict what their child will do in each situation.

Two series aired but The Sun first reported that ITV had decided to rest the format for now.

Other shows set to disappear from TV schedules include Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule and This Time Next Year, hosted by Davina McCall.

Dating show Take Me Out has also been axed after more than a decade.

A spokesperson for ITV said earlier this month: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out...

"We’d like to thank Paddy, the production team at Thames as well as all the contributors for their hard work in making the show such unmissable television.”

On the other hand, hit new format The Masked Singer is set to return for a second series.

The finale of the first season ended on a high of 6.4 million viewers.