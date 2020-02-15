Brassic series 2 start date and first look trailer revealed

Brassic will return to Sky One and NOW TV for a second series later this year

Edgy new original comedy Brassic made its debut this week on Sky One and online on NOW TV last year, where all episodes of season 1 are currently available to watch immediately.

With its distinct northern flavour, Brassic is about a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

Co-created by Joseph Gilgun and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst and starring Gilgun alongside Michelle Keegan, a second series will be released in May, Sky have announced.

You can watch a first look at season 2 of Brassic in the video below...

Series 2 of Brassic will see all members of Vinnie’s (Gilgun) gang of friends reunited for even bigger and bolder misadventures around the fictitious rural Lancashire town of Hawley.

Joining Gilgun, the returning cast will include motivated single mum Erin (Michelle Keegan), Vinnie’s best mate Dylan (Damien Molony), champion kebab eater Cardi (Tom Hanson), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), the son of a family of fighting Travellers, the sexually liberated Tommo (Ryan Sampson), and garage owner JJ (Parth Thakerar).

Series two will see new faces join the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP. It will pick up with the friends a few months after the events that took place in the finale of series one.

Meanwhile, Sky have confirmed that a third season of Brassic is already in the works.

Danny Brocklehurst, co-creator and writer said: “I couldn't be more thrilled to be doing a third series of Brassic, the response to series one was overwhelming as people took our gang of potty mouthed misfits to their heart.

"Sky has been truly amazing in its love and support and I can't thank them enough for allowing us to go again.”

Joseph Gilgun, co-creator, added: “I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the making of Brassic season 1 and 2, they’re some of the kindest and most resilient people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

"Each and every one of them friends. Also the public played a huge role, it’s very relieving to know your life story isn’t incredibly boring. I want to thank my close friends and colleagues and the creative team; David Livingstone, Danny Brocklehurst, Emily Bray and Dave Quayle.

"As for Sky, I couldn’t imagine making it with any other channel. Big loves Monty and Bennett!”

Ahead of season 2's release, you can watch and stream all episodes of series one online with NOW TV.