The Eurovision 2021 results are in but where did the UK entry finish tonight?

Tonight saw the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, take to the stage in the grand final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest tonight live from Rotterdam.

James Newman represented the UK with a song called Embers.

He finished last in 26th spot (out of 26) tonight without a single point after the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Nikkie de Jager (also known as NikkieTutorials).

James received no points from either the jury or public vote, leaving him bottom of the leaderboard.

> See the Eurovision 2021 scoreboard in full.

It was the same place as 2019's contest, where Michael Rice and his song Bigger than Us also finished last, although did manage to score 11 points.

It's now been more than a decade since the UK achieved a placing in the Top 10 when Jade Ewen made it to Number 5 with her song "It's My Time" in 2009.

The winner of the competition was Italy, who scored a total 524 points from juries and viewers.

They were the favourites going into the competition and sure enough took the trophy home for the first time since 1990.

The UK voting jury was made up of Nicki Chapman, Tom Aspaul, Michelle Gayle, Aisha Jawando and Ross Gautreau.

They awarded 12 points to France with other points going to Belgium (1 point), Spain (2 points), San Marino (3 points), Findlanmd (4 points), Bulgaria (5 points), Israel (6 points), Portugal (7 points), Switzerland (8 points) and Iceland (10 points).

The UK public vote was topped by Lithuania with other points going to Switzerland (1 point), Norway (2 points), Italy (3 points), Ukraine (4 points), France (5 points), Malta (6 points), Finland (7 points), Bulgaria (8 points) and Iceland (10 points).

Amanda Holden was our spokesperson, delivering the results live to Rotterdam from London. Graham Norton once again commentated on the goings-on live on BBC One.

The madness that is the Eurovision Song Contest will return next year from Italy.

