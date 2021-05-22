Who won Eurovision 2021? Full results leaderboard revealed

Who won Eurovision 2021? From the Eurovision winner 2021 to the last placed finisher, here's all you need to know.

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the Eurovision 2021 final saw the top acts from the semi-finals join hosts the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Advertisements

James Newman represented the UK with his song Embers.

He finished in 26th spot - aka last place - once the scores were tallied in full, with not a single vote from either the juries or public of other countries.

But who won and where did everyone else rank?

Eurovision 2021 results: Who won?

Eurovision 2021 scoreboard

The Eurovision 2021 winner of the competition was Italy's Måneskin and their song Zitti E Buoni which scored 206 points from juries and 318 points from viewers, including 3 from the UK public.

They were the favourites from the outset and so their victory wasn't the biggest of surprises.

France finished second with 499 points and Switzerland third with 432 points.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, for the UK, James had no points from the juries or from viewers, leaving him last in the rankings.

The placing matched 2019's contest where Michael Rice also finished bottom - although did at least manage to score 11 points.

It's now been ten years since the UK made it to the Top 10 and more than two decades since we last won in 1997.

However, proving that it can happen, before last night the previous time Italy won was in 1990 and no group from any country had won the competition since 2006.

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all 39 participating countries voted after the 26 finalists performed.

Once the voting window closed, the presenters called upon spokespersons in all 39 countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air. Amanda Holden delivered the results from the UK jury.

Advertisements

Next, viewers' points from all 39 countries were added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest, to complete the final leaderboard.

Eurovision airs in the UK on BBC One.