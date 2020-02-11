Take Me Out 'axed by ITV after more than ten years on air'

Take Me Out has been dropped by ITV after more than a decade on air.

Over the years the dating show, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, has led to eight weddings and six babies.

A spokesperson for ITV told The Sun newspaper today: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out...

"We’d like to thank Paddy, the production team at Thames as well as all the contributors for their hard work in making the show such unmissable television.”

It's said that bosses at ITV felt the show had 'run its course'.

"ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go," a source said.

They added: "It will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date.”

Take Me Out is the latest series to be dropped by ITV this month.

Last week the channel revealed that Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule would not be returning after three series.

"We'd like to thank Harry Hill for three brilliant series of Alien Fun Capsule. There are currently no plans for a further series," ITV said in a statement.

They've also confirmed that This Time Next Year, hosted by Davina McCall, would be rested.

ITV said: "After three brilliant series of This Time Next Year — where over 100 people successfully pledged a resolution to help their lives in some way - we have decided to rest the show.

“We’d like to thank Davina, the brilliant production team and all of the show’s fantastic contributors for all of their hard work and for making the series such compelling viewing.”

Meanwhile, new series such as The Masked Singer have been bringing in big viewing figures.

A peak audience of more than 6 million watched the new format last Saturday night for its seventh of eight episodes.

It's already been reported that the show will be back for a second outing ahead of its first series finale.