Endeavour 2020 cast and spoilers from new series of the ITV drama

Endeavour is back on ITV tonight with its new series for 2020 - who's on the cast and what's it all about?

The show follows the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, played by acclaimed actor, Shaun Evans.

Based on author Colin Dexter's characters, a brand new set of three films will see Evans reprise his role alongside celebrated star of stage and screen, Roger Allam as mentor DI Fred Thursday.

Endeavour airs on Sunday nights at 8PM on ITV from February 9.

Endeavour cast

Alongside Evans and Allam, also on the Endeavour cast for series 7, Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones) returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close To The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil and Caroline O’Neill (Last Tango In Halifax) as Win Thursday.

The full cast includes:

Mrs Bright - Carol Royle

Violetta - Stephanie Leonidas

Ludo - Ryan Gage

Jenny Tate - Holli Dempsey

Professor Blish - Angus Wright

Dr Naomi Benford - Naomi Battrick

Dr Jeremy Kreitsek - Reece Ritchie

Dr Dai Farman - Richard Harrington

Carl Sturgis - Sam Ferriday

Mrs Carlin - Beverley Klein

Saward - John Hales

Molly Andrews - Lucy Farrar

Reet Ellison - Nicola Duffett

Bridget - Flora London

Mrs Blish - Lucy Briers

Tony - Oliver Boot

Endeavour spoilers

The new trilogy of films mark Endeavour and his colleagues entering a new decade and era of change. Opening on New Year’s Eve 1969, normal order has been resumed and the team reunited at Castle Gate CID, with Chief Superintendent Bright back in charge.

However, the events of the past year have left their mark, and the new series will see old friendships challenged and new relationships blossom.

Tonight's first episode is called Oracle.

As Endeavour sees in the new year – 1970 – at an opera house in Venice, a murder on an Oxford towpath speaks to Thursday’s intuition, and convinced he has the man responsible, he vows to bring him to justice. Returning home, Endeavour makes a new acquaintance, and old friendships show signs of strain.

Later, when an exciting new educational television programme appeals for Academic presenters, a contentious college project develops into a fatal battle of the sexes. On investigating, Endeavour and Thursday discover a potential link between the department and a young woman’s troubling premonitions.

There are three episodes of Endeavour in 2020 and you can catch up online via ITV Hub.