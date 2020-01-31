Hey Tracey! will be back on ITV2 in 2020 with host Joel Dommett.

Comic Joel will return for a second outing for the show which will see more celebrities make more hilarious prank calls to win cash for members of the public.

ITV2 say that Hey Tracey! was one of the biggest new entertainment launches on their channel last year and has been extended to include a Christmas Special.

A teaser for the show reveals: "In real life if you don’t know the answer to a question you can ask Siri or Alexa, but in this show unfortunately you’re stuck with Tracey our very own virtual assistant.

"Played by comedy writer and performer Donna Preston, if our celebrities don’t know the answer to Joel’s unusual questions, they can enlist help from Tracey.

"Each time our celebs summon her help, Tracey can connect them with someone in the real world that might know the answer. Less phone-a-friend, more like comedy cold calling."

Joel Dommett said: “I can’t wait to do another series of Hey Tracey.. it’s a shame they have asked Tracey back too.

"I was hoping they would sack off that pointless robot and put my name in the title.

"I’m excited to see another set of famous faces squirm as they try and find the answers to my weird and wonderful questions.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions added: “After a successful first series we’re delighted to be back working again with Dr Pluto on this fun and crazy show. Joel brings his unique style and humour as always and I’m looking forward to seeing another set of celebrities try and convince the general public to help them find the answer.”

Peter Tierney, ITV’s Assistant Entertainment Commissioner commented: “Hey Tracey! feels right at home on ITV2. It’s fun, unpredictable and totally nuts and it’s great to see Joel back at the helm.”

Highlights from series one included Ferne McCann calling a surgical supplier to ask if they do cosmetic surgery to reduce genitals, Kem Cetinay inventing an imaginary son in an attempt to find out how many bones a shark had, and Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton being put on hold by a Chinese supermarket while the staff debated which fruit smelled like French kissing your dead gran.

So, if our celebrities want to win big, they’d better make sure they say… “Hey Tracey!”

Series 2 of Hey Tracey! will air on ITV2 later this year.