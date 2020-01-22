Baptiste will return to BBC One for a second series, it's been confirmed.

From the creators of The Missing, Baptiste stars Tchéky Karyo as the insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste.

French detective Julien Baptiste, who first appeared in The Missing series one and two, returned in the titular role for the spin-off.

Now a second series has been confirmed with filming to commence in February in Budapest.

Tchéky Karyo will reprise his role as Julien Baptiste joined by Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw.

The BBC tease that the new series will follow "a brand-new gripping case which will take viewers into Budapest’s secretive and corrupt underworld."

A synopsis reveals: "Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction - whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case - to consume him.

"When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

"However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media interest who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

"Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Tchéky Karyo, said: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary. I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

Fiona Shaw added: “I’m honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I’m so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!”

Further casting and and an air date is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch order series 1 of Baptiste on DVD here.