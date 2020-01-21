Midsomer Murders cast and spoilers from The Point of Balance episode

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a new episode - who's on the cast of The Point of Balance?

Returning for its 21st series, Midsomer Murders features DCI John Barnaby solving the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The latest new episode of 2020 airs on Monday, January 21 at 8PM on ITV.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon is back to lead the cast as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix returns as DS Jamie Winter for the new series.

They're joined by Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby and Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the cast of The Point of Balance episode are:

Ned Barnaby - Christopher Timothy

Andrew Wilder - Nigel Havers

Lily Wilder - Jaye Griffiths

Heather Wilder - Carolina Main

Ray Wilder - Tom Chambers

Jake Hannity - Jack Hawkins

Rosa Corrigan - Faye Tozer

Duncan Corrigan - Cassidy Little

Rachel Stevenson - Natalie Gumede

Tanya Brzezinski - Kazia Pelka

Warren Cunningham - Luke Pierre

Anton Walsh - Danny Mac

Betty Barnaby - Isabel Shaw

Midsomer Murders spoilers

In The Point of Balance, DCI Barnaby’s Dad Ned (Christopher Timothy) has come to town. An avid ballroom dancer in his heyday, Ned is delighted to learn that his trip to Midsomer coincides with the annual ‘Paramount Dance Extravaganza’; a challenging ballroom dancing competition taking place over 4 nights.

This year, the event is sponsored by Andrew Wilder (Nigel Havers) and ‘The Wilder Institute’ – an impressive research facility that develops exoskeletons and prosthetics for amputees, the disabled and elderly… as well as developing robotic aids for construction workers and manufacturing industries.

Andrew made his fortune as a high street mogul, but decided to develop The Wilder Institute when he was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition, with the aim of helping people like him live a more comfortable life.

With time running out for Andrew, he now has to decide who to leave his impressive empire to; his ambitious and power hungry daughter Heather (Carolina Main), or his desperate to please son Ray (Tom Chambers), who seems more at home on the dance floor than in a boardroom, despite his latest business venture with business partner and Heather’s fiancé, Jake (Jack Hawkins).

The dance show gets off to an impressive start, but behind the sequins and smiles it’s clear to see that the dancers are harbouring deep seated jealousies that go back years. And none harbour more resentment than dancer Rosa Corrigan (Faye Tozer), who is boiling over with anger after her dance partner happened to be detained the day before the competition at immigration.

Sick of watching her competitors sashay across the dance floor, Rosa storms off home… only to be later found murdered, choked with the tulle from her flamboyant dance costume.

Looking into her background, Barnaby and Winter discover that Rosa was in fact a journalist, mostly focused on low level local news stories… had she started to investigate something that someone would rather keep hidden? Or could this all really be about ancient grudges from the dance floor?

