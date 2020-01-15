Good Omens cast of BBC Two show - and how to watch the full series online now

Good Omens arrives on BBC Two tonight - here's all you need to know about the series.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are among the all star cast of 'humorous fantasy drama' Good Omens.

Described as "equal parts humour and horror, fantasy and drama", Good Omens begins airing on BBC Two tonight following its premiere online via Amazon Prime.

Episodes will air on BBC Two at 9PM weekly on Wednesday nights, starting this evening on January 15. Alternatively, the series is available to stream in full via Amazon Prime Video.

Good Omens cast

Good Omens is based on the well-loved and internationally bestselling novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett (Hogfather) and Gaiman.

Sheen will star as the somewhat fussy angel and rare-book dealer Aziraphale, and Tennant will play his opposite number, the fast living demon Crowley.

Joining them on the cast are Adria Arjona (True Detective, Narcos, Emerald City, Pacific Rim: Uprising). Arjona, will play Anathema Device, practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter.

Further casting includes Jack Whitehall (Fresh Meat, Bad Education) as Newton Pulsifer aka Newt - an unfulfilled wages clerk turned witch-hunter and Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This is Spinal Tap) who will take on the role of Sergeant Shadwell, the leader of the witch-finder army who sends him on his mission.

Miranda Richardson (Harry Potter, Churchill) will play Madame Tracy, the psychic medium and part-time courtesan who provides a helping hand to the pair as they try to save the world from Armageddon.

Additional cast features Nina Sosanya (W1A, Marcella, Love, Actually) as Sister Mary Loquacious of the Chattering Order of St Beryl, Ned Dennehy (Broken, Peaky Blinders, Dickensian) as Duke of Hell Hastur and Ariyon Bakare (The Dark Night, New Blood) as fellow Duke of Hell Ligur.

In the opening episode we're introduced to the fussy angel / rare-book dealer Aziraphale and his opposite number, the fast-living demon Crowley, both of whom have lived among Earth's mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle and of each other.

So it’s really terrible news for both of them that, if Heaven and Hell have their way, the world will end on Saturday. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. Except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist…

Aziraphale and Crowley agree to join forces in order to prevent Armageddon.

They attempt to raise the Antichrist in a balanced and human way, but are they focusing their efforts in the right direction?