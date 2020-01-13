Michelle Keegan to leave Our Girl cast after four years

Michelle Keegan is to quit BBC One series Our Girl after four years.

The actress has revealed that the upcoming series will be her last year.

Michelle plays Georgie Lane in the BBC drama, written and created by Tony Grounds.

She told The Sun newspaper about her decision to depart: "I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

“Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return."

Michelle added: "I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.”

Our Girl had originally featured Lacey Turner in the lead role before Michelle took over from Series 2 in 2016.

The BBC previously confirmed details about the latest series of Our Girl, due to air later this year on BBC One.

In her final episodes, Michelle will be joined by new cast members Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place, My Mad Fat Diary), Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown, Home Fires, Midwinter Of The Spirit), Kaine Zajaz (Informer, Raised By Wolves) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge).

Also joining the cast are Josh Bowman (Revenge, Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders, The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Syriana, Unforgotten).

Meanwhile, favourites returning to duty in Afghanistan for series four include Rolan Bell as Kingy, Ben Batt as Blue, Mark Armstrong as Spanner, Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Sean Ward as Fingers and Sean Sagar as Monk and Dominic Jephcott makes a return as the new Brigadier.

Back home in Manchester, Angela Lonsdale and Sean Gilder return as Georgie’s parents, Joan Kempson as her Nan and Linzey Cocker as her sister, Marie.

All of the past series are currently available to purchase on DVD.