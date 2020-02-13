Death in Paradise 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with Series 9 tonight - who's on the cast?

Filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

It's the sixth of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer or pre-order the entire series 9 on DVD here.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will reprise his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the latest run of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

They will be joined by newcomer to the show Ralf Little who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, guest stars on the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Also appearing will be Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Casualty), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the sixth episode tonight (February 13), a desert island survival course goes wrong when the leader Will Arnott (Daniel Caltagirone) - a trained survival expert and ex-SAS soldier - is found dead in the forest of a remote island near Saint Marie.

Having ventured off into the wilderness alone and with no other people on the island apart from the trip participants - Casey Booth (Chloe Harris), Dave Hammond (Robert Londsdale), Bethan Miller (Alexandra Roach) and Malcolm Simmons (Sam Troughton) - suspicion soon falls upon them.

But with all of the course members providing one another with an alibi, how could any of them have committed the murder?

With D.I. Neville Parker still unable to fly back to Manchester, his help is requested to solve this mysterious murder. Neville and the Commissioner follow a lead which takes them back to the remote island. However with a storm on the horizon, will they be caught upstream without a paddle?

Meanwhile, JP (Tobi Bakare) receives some life-changing news.

Death in Paradise airs tonight at 9PM on BBC One.