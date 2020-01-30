Death in Paradise 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with Series 9 tonight - who's on the cast?

Filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

It's the third of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will reprise his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the latest run of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

They will be joined by newcomer to the show Ralf Little who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, guest stars on the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Also appearing will be Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Casualty), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the fourth episode tonight (January 30), After Christopher Williams’ (Michael Obiora) lifeless body is found on a boat far out at sea, D.I Jack Mooney, D.S. Madeleine Dumas, Officer JP Hooper and Officer Ruby Patterson are called out to the scene of the crime.

With all evidence pointing towards a deadly fall, Jack is bothered by the strange appearance of the body and with the fact that Christopher’s car was left abandoned miles out into the woods. Suspicion soon starts to fall on those closest to the victim: Christopher’s wife Alesha (Clare Hope-Ashiety), and friends Clarence (Javone Prince) and Shonelle (Lorraine Burroughs).

With everyone having an alibi for the time of the murder, the team drift further away from finding out the truth. Will this case prove too tough for the team to crack?

Meanwhile, Jack’s daughter Siobhan (Grace Stone) is visiting the island and encourages him to accept Anna’s (Nina Wadia) offer to join her on her travels. Jack finds himself left at odds with what to do and has a big decision to make.

Death in Paradise airs tonight at 9PM on BBC One.