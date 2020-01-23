Death in Paradise 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with Series 9 tonight - who's on the cast?

Filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

It's the third of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will reprise his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the latest run of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

They will be joined by newcomer to the show Ralf Little who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, guest stars on the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Also appearing will be Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Casualty), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the third episode tonight (January 23), D.I. Jack Mooney and the team ride onto another murder mystery when the Tour des Antilles cycling race comes to Saint Marie. The sports event quickly turns sinister when Xavier Prince (Ashley Byam), Team Storm’s best cyclist, is found dead halfway through the race.

Whilst evidence initially points to Xavier having crashed on one of the most dangerous sections of the course, Jack is troubled by a piece of fabric torn from a Team Storm shirt. However, with all of the other teammates' shirts in perfect condition, including Xavier’s, suspicion falls upon the rest of the cycling squad.

As the investigation goes deeper, we find out more about the underlying team dynamics at play and discover that there is conflict between the riders - as one of them holds on to a sensitive secret.

Meanwhile, JP re-evaluates police protocol when a chance encounter leaves him conflicted, and Ruby and Madeleine take time to unwind, as a win for the Saint Marie team calls for celebrations on the island.

Death in Paradise airs tonight at 9PM on BBC One.