SAS Who Dares Wins is back for 2020 - meet the line up of contestants here.

For series 5, Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy and Ollie, are returning to the spiritual homeland of the SAS – Scotland.

This series will see twenty-five men and women taken to a remote Scottish Island and put through what the DS believe is their toughest, most unforgiving selection course yet.

And in a big twist for 2020, there's a mole! Former SAS professional Jay will be placed among the recruits for the first six days of the course, feeding information to the team.

In another new element for the series, along with facing tough physical tasks on land, the recruits will have the added challenge of operating on the oceans around the highlands of Scotland.

Meet the full line up of recruits taking part below...

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 contestants

Kirsty Hendey 32-year-old Business Consultant from London. Instagram username: @kirstyhendey

Bethany Robinson 27-year-old Art Teacher from Cornwall. Instagram username: @sportybethcf

Elouise Gregor 26-year-old Solicitor from Cornwall. Instagram username: @elliegregor

Kim Ngo 32-year-old Fitness Trainer from London. Instagram username: @kimmayco

Nicola McGrath 40-year-old Civil Servant from Taunton. Instagram username: @nicolamcgrath831

Carmen 40-year-old Train Driver from Liverpool

Carla 40-year-old Business Development Manager from London

Donna 36-year-old Private Security from Essex

Ellise 29-year-old Part time stunt performer and part time support worker from Birmingham. Instagram username: @ellisegrizzle

Kirsty R 32-year-old Work Planner for Water Company from Trowbridge

Shakiba 26-year-old PHD Student from Southampton

Sybella 32-year-old Nutritional Advisor from Nottinghamshire. Instagram username: @sybella.davis

Mark aka Cybil War 31-year-old Marketing Manager and Drag Queen from London

Jerrome 29-year-old Personal Trainer from North London

Pavandeep 31-year-old Trainee Ophthalmic Surgeon from Slough

Owen 42-year-old Postman from South Shields

Myles Martin 21-year-old Student from London. Instagram username: @mylesmartinpt

Amos 32-year-old Pathology Technician from London

Ammar Mousa 25-year-old from Macclesfield . Instagram username: @ammarmousa

Chris B 30-year-old Advanced Weight-loss Practitioner from London

Korey 32-year-old Builder from Plymouth

Oliver Jones 31-year-old Painter and Decorator from Swansea. Instagram username: @oliverjones87

James 30-year-old Estate Agent Director from Leeds

THE MOLE: Jay/Jamie - 36-year-old former SAS professional with 10 years of experience

Jay joins the series as recruit number ‘4’, ‘Jamie’. He is tasked with working undercover for the Directing Staff (DS), before joining them as ‘Jay’ - the fifth member of the team.

SAS: Who Dares Wins started on Sunday, January 5 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air at 9PM weekly on Sundays for six weeks.

You're able to watch episodes online and catch up from All4 player.