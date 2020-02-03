Silent Witness 2020 cast and spoilers from the brand new series

Silent Witness is back with its 23rd series on BBC One tonight - who's on the cast and what's going on this time around?

BBC's Silent Witness continues its new 10-part run from 9PM this evening (February 3).

The longest running British crime drama currently airing on TV, the series follows a team of forensic pathologists helping police solve murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims - the silent witnesses.

Emilia Fox (Dr Nikki Alexander), Richard Lintern (Dr Thomas Chamberlin), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Liz Carr (Clarissa Mullery) return as the dynamic Lyell unit, for five new topical thrilling two-part contemporary stories set against the familiar landscapes of London.

Silent Witness spoilers

In this week's latest two-part story, Thomas investigates the case of John Sealy, a soldier who died during a military training exercise involving exposure to CS gas.

It appears John died from an aneurism, but when Thomas discovers the trace of a possible nerve agent in his system, the family are desperate for answers. Was a chemical weapon involved or is there a more innocent explanation?

Meanwhile Clarissa faces a difficult decision regarding her mother’s care.

In part two (airing tonight, Tuesday, February 4), Jack is rushed hospital after collapsing at the scene of a car crash.

Following Thomas’s discovery that the soldier John Sealy may have been exposed to a nerve agent, is it possible someone is targeting the victim’s family?

With Jack’s life in the balance, it’s down to Nikki, Thomas and Clarissa, to find the truth and save their friend.

Silent Witness airs tonight, on Monday, February 3 at 9PM. The next episode airs Tuesday, February 4 a 9PM.

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up (for UK viewers) via the BBC iPlayer here.

You can also pre-order Series 23 of Silent Witness on DVD here.

Other episodes in the series will see the Lyell Centre battle to uncover the truth behind a private plane crash and how a body got in the concrete pillar of a car park.