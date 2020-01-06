The Chase has been renewed for 500 more episodes, host Bradley Walsh has revealed.

The hit ITV game show has been on air for ten years now and won't be going anywhere any time soon.

Host Bradley Walsh has told how channel bosses have renewed the series for a further two years.

And he shared the secret of the show's success with The Sun newspaper, claiming it was the surprise humour that kept viewers tuning in.

Bradley said: “I have stopped [filming] for a good four, five minutes where I can’t get it together.

“We’ve just signed a two-year agreement to do another 500 episodes but the concept was pure luck.

“There was a saucy question and I found it funny and one of the guys said, ‘Look Brad you’ve got to stop laughing’ and the other guy said, ‘Why don’t you leave it in?’ — and they started adding in questions that made me laugh.”

It was previously revealed that The Chase would see a shake up for 2020, including the introduction of a new chaser.

"It's accessible, people love it, it's ten years old now," Bradley told Good Morning Britain late last year. "What can you say? We've got a brand new chaser coming in for another new series now. It's all good."

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed: "A new Chaser will be revealed in due course."

The current Chasers are Anne Hegerty (aka The Governess), Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen).

Now in its tenth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes, The Chase has seen global success, with versions now being made in 11 countries.

The Chase currently airs at 5PM on weekdays.

You can catch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.