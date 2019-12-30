Alan Carr's Celebrity Re-Play 2019 line up and first look

Alan Carr's Celebrity Re-Play 2019 is here! Who's on the line up of ITV's new special?

Alan Carr's Celebrity Re-Play airs tonight, Monday December 30 at 7PM on ITV.

Alan is hosting a games night that sees six celebrities take seats on his sofas for a raucous entertainment show which looks back at the good, the cringe and the unbelievable events of the year.

Expect hilarious clips, must-see virals, comedy moments, surprise guests and one celebrity couple having the chance to win £25,000 for charity.

From Stormzy smashing Glastonbury to Boris Johnson smashing parliament, from England almost winning the Rugby World Cup to RuPaul finally bringing Drag Race to the UK, 2019 has been one hell of a year.

So what better way to celebrate than with Alan Carr’s Celebrity Re-Play 2019, the fun, celebrity-filled, end-of-year show that we all deserve.

Making up the line up of guests on the show are Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa, Jade Thirlwall, Michelle Visage, Curtis and AJ Pritchard.

Ahead of tonight's show you can watch a first look below as Curtis and AJ attempt to guess one of 2019's biggest headlines.